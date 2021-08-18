BTR Capital Management Inc. Has $13.74 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.7% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $784,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 131,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 9,421 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 61,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 31,256 shares during the period. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,003,000. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,674,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,970,799. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $50.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.72. The firm has a market cap of $286.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

