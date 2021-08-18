BTR Capital Management Inc. Buys 700 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 111,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,376,000 after acquiring an additional 41,664 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,362,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.41.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.21. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.63 and a twelve month high of $244.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

In related news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

