BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $14.50 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.19% from the stock’s current price.

BSRTF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of BSRTF traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.02. 9,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,395. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $15.79.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.