BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DOOO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$133.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $83.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 3.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.27. BRP has a 12 month low of $46.90 and a 12 month high of $96.44.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BRP will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in BRP by 1,680.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 62,442 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in BRP by 430.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 164,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after buying an additional 133,580 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in BRP during the 2nd quarter worth about $345,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 317,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,832,000 after purchasing an additional 122,928 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 23,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,604 shares during the period. 30.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

