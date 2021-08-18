Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $56.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.63. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $42.72 and a 52 week high of $56.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at $8,149,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Brown & Brown by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,519,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,027,000 after purchasing an additional 34,996 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 14.1% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 28,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 20.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

