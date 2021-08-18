Brokers Set Expectations for Nevada Copper Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:NCU)

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nevada Copper in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.03 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NCU. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Nevada Copper stock opened at C$0.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$210.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59. Nevada Copper has a one year low of C$0.06 and a one year high of C$0.32.

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

