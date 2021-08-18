Brokers Set Expectations for Nevada Copper Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:NCU)

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nevada Copper in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.03 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on NCU. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.
About Nevada Copper
Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.
