Brokers Offer Predictions for PDS Biotechnology Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDSB)

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PDS Biotechnology in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PDSB. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on PDS Biotechnology from $6.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PDS Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDSB opened at $9.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $280.82 million, a PE ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 2.58. PDS Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $13.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.78.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14.

In other news, Director Steve C. Glover purchased 5,882 shares of PDS Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $49,997.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,215. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Voorhees Seth Van purchased 17,647 shares of PDS Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $149,999.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at $149,999.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDSB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 7,766 shares during the last quarter. 10.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

