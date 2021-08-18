Brokerages Set Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Target Price at $281.33

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $281.33.

WSO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens upgraded Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 47.5% in the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Watsco by 103,483.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 6,209 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Watsco by 70.5% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Watsco in the second quarter worth $1,573,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the second quarter worth $6,998,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

WSO stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $273.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,737. Watsco has a 12 month low of $216.25 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $283.22.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Watsco will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.27%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

