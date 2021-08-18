Brokerages Set Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) PT at GBX 4,381.82

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,381.82 ($57.25).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other Unilever news, insider Graeme Pitkethly bought 18,350 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,086 ($53.38) per share, with a total value of £749,781 ($979,593.68). Insiders have acquired a total of 18,356 shares of company stock worth $75,003,336 over the last three months.

Shares of LON ULVR traded down GBX 64.50 ($0.84) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 4,099 ($53.55). 733,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,399. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,227.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of £106.64 billion and a PE ratio of 23.65. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 36.93 ($0.48) per share. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 0.96%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

