Brokerages Expect TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) to Post $0.41 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. TriState Capital reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TriState Capital.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. TriState Capital had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $57.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in TriState Capital by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 78,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in TriState Capital by 102,687.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TriState Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $802,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TriState Capital by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TriState Capital by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 26,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSC opened at $20.44 on Friday. TriState Capital has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.94. The stock has a market cap of $677.73 million, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriState Capital (TSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.