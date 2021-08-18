Brokerages Expect Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $156.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) to report sales of $156.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Switch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $140.90 million to $162.78 million. Switch reported sales of $128.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year sales of $590.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $550.60 million to $601.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $686.36 million, with estimates ranging from $607.00 million to $714.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Switch.

Get Switch alerts:

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 4.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Switch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

In other news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 271,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $5,219,414.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 687,855 shares in the company, valued at $13,213,694.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 19,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $405,584.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 402,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,496,505.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,579,037 shares of company stock valued at $32,579,388 over the last 90 days. 29.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Wealthgate Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Switch by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 101,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 12.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 17,540 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 1,467.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,121,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Switch by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 40,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Switch by 17.1% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 57,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. 35.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWCH stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.19. 57,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,304,418. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.56. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $25.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Switch (SWCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.