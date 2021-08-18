Brokerages Anticipate Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Will Post Earnings of $6.16 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will announce $6.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.07 to $6.29. Whirlpool reported earnings of $6.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full year earnings of $26.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.89 to $26.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $23.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.00 to $26.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

NYSE:WHR opened at $223.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.71. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $164.06 and a 52 week high of $257.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Whirlpool by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 5.3% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

