Brokerages Anticipate Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to Post $2.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Polaris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.55. Polaris reported earnings of $2.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polaris will report full year earnings of $9.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.51 to $9.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PII has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.59.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $128.89 on Friday. Polaris has a 52-week low of $86.67 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Polaris by 115.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Polaris by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the first quarter worth about $4,340,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Polaris by 4.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

