Brokerages Anticipate Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) will announce $10.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Merus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.00 million. Merus posted sales of $8.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merus will report full year sales of $40.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.43 million to $47.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $34.14 million, with estimates ranging from $13.33 million to $49.74 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 231.19% and a negative return on equity of 51.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRUS shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, June 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Merus stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.71. 12,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.54. Merus has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $31.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.68.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,186,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $45,359,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of Merus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $53,900.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,192,669 shares of company stock worth $45,495,110 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Merus in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Merus by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Merus by 3,238.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 65.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

