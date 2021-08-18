Brokerages Anticipate Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to announce $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange reported earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $4.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Intercontinental Exchange.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total transaction of $12,313,548.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,402,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,366,820.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,382 shares of company stock valued at $12,945,124. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.98. The company had a trading volume of 39,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,229. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $92.41 and a 1 year high of $122.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.