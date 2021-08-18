Brokerages Anticipate Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $553.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) to post sales of $553.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $540.90 million and the highest is $560.30 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne reported sales of $527.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $556.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.85 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on AJRD. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Aerojet Rocketdyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 183.5% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,411,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,278,000 after acquiring an additional 913,461 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 274.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 90,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 65,985 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 29.9% in the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 233,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after acquiring an additional 53,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 5.5% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,230,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,796,000 after acquiring an additional 63,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJRD opened at $42.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $53.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.45.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

