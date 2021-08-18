Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Director Manuel Kadre Buys 21,234 Shares

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Director Manuel Kadre purchased 21,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $185,585.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Manuel Kadre also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Manuel Kadre acquired 2,105 shares of Bright Health Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.45 per share, with a total value of $17,787.25.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Manuel Kadre acquired 6,661 shares of Bright Health Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $56,152.23.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Manuel Kadre acquired 50,000 shares of Bright Health Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00.

NYSE:BHG opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). On average, analysts expect that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BHG. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bright Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHG. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,744,520,000. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $748,106,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $353,388,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,147,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,230,000. 35.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

