Brenda Eprile Purchases 2,000 Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT) Stock

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT) Director Brenda Eprile bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 280,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,441,877.94.
Shares of TSE:WPRT traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.27. 453,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,361. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.87. The firm has a market cap of C$889.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84.
About Westport Fuel Systems
