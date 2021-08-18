Brenda Eprile Purchases 2,000 Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT) Stock

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT) Director Brenda Eprile bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 280,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,441,877.94.

Shares of TSE:WPRT traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.27. 453,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,361. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.87. The firm has a market cap of C$889.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

