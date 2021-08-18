Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth about $9,768,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 106.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.2% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 43,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,104,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 26,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.43.

NYSE:LH traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $304.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $170.05 and a 52 week high of $307.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $280.34. The company has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.