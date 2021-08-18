Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Purchases 5,124 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 79,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 34,345 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,418,629. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.76. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.