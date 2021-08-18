Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Purchases 155 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Lear by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 2,337.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Lear from $203.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.71.

Shares of NYSE LEA traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.17. The company had a trading volume of 981 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $103.35 and a 1-year high of $204.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.26.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.14) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.76%.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

