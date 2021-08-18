Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $4.76 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,982 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.1% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after buying an additional 1,254,432 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,388,000 after acquiring an additional 582,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Broadcom by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,548,477,000 after acquiring an additional 400,046 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Broadcom by 223.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 542,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,555,000 after acquiring an additional 374,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Broadcom by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $677,282,000 after acquiring an additional 302,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AVGO traded down $7.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $471.60. 24,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,879,212. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $475.98. The firm has a market cap of $193.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.00 and a 1 year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.84.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

