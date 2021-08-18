Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $3.64 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 0.8% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.28. The stock had a trading volume of 770,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,059,293. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $347.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.95.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.