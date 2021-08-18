Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Acquires 69 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,203 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.55.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.94. 12,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,079. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.56, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.01. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $97.45 and a one year high of $153.33.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $7,578,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 2,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total transaction of $423,817.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,849 shares of company stock worth $21,789,407. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.