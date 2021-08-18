Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Acquires 22,261 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 383.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,261 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Tyson Foods by 1,678.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.98. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.82 and a 12 month high of $82.44. The firm has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

In other news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

