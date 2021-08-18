Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Price Target Increased to C$15.50 by Analysts at Acumen Capital

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) had its target price lifted by Acumen Capital from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Acumen Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.08% from the stock’s previous close.

TSE:BPF.UN opened at C$14.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.27. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$5.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.05. The company has a market cap of C$305.81 million and a PE ratio of 10.70.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

