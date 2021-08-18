BOScoin Trading Down 2% Over Last Week (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $8.35 million and approximately $4.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOScoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BOScoin has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BOScoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000340 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BOScoin Coin Profile

BOScoin is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

Buying and Selling BOScoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOScoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOScoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.