Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Nordea Equity Research

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BOZTY. Danske upgraded shares of Boozt AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boozt AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of Boozt AB (publ) stock opened at $19.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.10. Boozt AB has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $26.29.

Boozt AB engages in the operation of online fashion retail stores for men, women, and children. It operates through the following business segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Others. The Boozt.com segment consists of the operational activities related to the multi-brand webstore Boozt.com. The Booztlet.com segment offers inventory clearance and retails items that do not sell within an allotted timeframe at Boozt.com.

