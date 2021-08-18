Bontex (OTCMKTS:BOTX) Shares Up 175%

Bontex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOTX) shot up 175% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 629 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 11,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06.

Bontex Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BOTX)

Bontex Inc manufactures and supplies specialty composite materials to customers worldwide. It offers cellulose board and light gauge products comprising cellulose fibers for products, such as visors, brims, and size bands for headwear, as well as insoles for footwear products; and treated elastomeric wet web impregnated substrates to resist mold type growth that causes odor in luggage.

