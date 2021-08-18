Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Insider Purchases C$6,672,873.64 in Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) insider William Oberndorf bought 1,021,254 shares of Bonterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.53 per share, with a total value of C$6,672,873.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,938,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$25,735,622.62.

BNE stock opened at C$4.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.94, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$165.99 million and a P/E ratio of -6.92. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.02 and a 52 week high of C$6.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BNE. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Bonterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Bonterra Energy to C$3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “na” rating on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Bonterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.31.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

