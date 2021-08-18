Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director Acquires C$24,550.00 in Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink acquired 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,295,137 shares in the company, valued at C$21,089,122.67.

George Frederick Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, George Frederick Fink acquired 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,512.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, George Frederick Fink acquired 3,800 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,926.00.

On Monday, July 26th, George Frederick Fink acquired 4,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,828.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, George Frederick Fink bought 2,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,980.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, George Frederick Fink bought 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,641.00.

On Friday, June 4th, George Frederick Fink bought 3,300 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,522.77.

On Friday, May 28th, George Frederick Fink bought 6,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,700.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, George Frederick Fink bought 6,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,724.80.

BNE traded down C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.92. The stock had a trading volume of 14,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,571. The stock has a market cap of C$165.59 million and a P/E ratio of 1.19. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of C$1.02 and a twelve month high of C$6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BNE shares. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy to C$3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Bonterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC reiterated a “na” rating on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.31.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

