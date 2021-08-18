Bonded Finance (BOND) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $183,042.00

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Bonded Finance has a market cap of $5.32 million and approximately $183,042.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00058829 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003031 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $384.58 or 0.00857665 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00048559 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.09 or 0.00156307 BTC.

Bonded Finance Coin Profile

BOND is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec . Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bonded Finance Coin Trading

