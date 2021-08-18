Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Sells 963 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,099 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 176.3% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in HP in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in HP by 1,729.7% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,171 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

HP stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.69. The stock had a trading volume of 220,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,699,179. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.25. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 34.21%.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.23.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

