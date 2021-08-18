Bob’s Repair Reaches Market Cap of $1.35 Million (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Bob’s Repair has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $8,895.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. One Bob’s Repair coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bob’s Repair

Bob’s Repair is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com . Bob’s Repair’s official message board is medium.com/@bobsrepair

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

