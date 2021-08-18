BMO Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT) Sets New 12-Month High at $101.00

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 101 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 100.80 ($1.32), with a volume of 46831 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.40 ($1.31).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 93.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £785.90 million and a PE ratio of -9.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. BMO Commercial Property Trust’s payout ratio is -0.26%.

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

