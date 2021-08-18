bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to post earnings of ($2.82) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.62) and the highest is ($1.31). bluebird bio posted earnings of ($2.94) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full-year earnings of ($12.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.89) to ($11.60). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($9.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.00) to ($5.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,675.98% and a negative return on equity of 66.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLUE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $70.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $41.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in bluebird bio by 48.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,909,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,571 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in bluebird bio by 123.7% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,964,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,000 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 205.4% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,323,000 after buying an additional 877,146 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter worth about $26,381,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 56.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,187,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,952,000 after buying an additional 793,576 shares during the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLUE stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.50. 6,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,426. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $62.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.04.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

