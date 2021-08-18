Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) Announces Earnings Results

Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), Zacks reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BSFC remained flat at $$6.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 795. Blue Star Foods has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

Blue Star Foods Company Profile

Blue Star Foods Corp. is an integrated ESG seafood company which processes, packages and sells seafood products. Blue Star Foods Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

