Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) Announces Earnings Results

Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), Zacks reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BSFC remained flat at $$6.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 795. Blue Star Foods has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $8.00.
Blue Star Foods Company Profile
Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Star Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Star Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.