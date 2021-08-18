Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Shares Down 4.2%

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)’s share price traded down 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.10 and last traded at $22.10. 1,397 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 205,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.08.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Blue Bird from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on Blue Bird from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.62. The firm has a market cap of $597.94 million, a PE ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 4,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $108,947.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,296,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Blue Bird in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Blue Bird by 92,120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Blue Bird by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in Blue Bird in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Bird Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.