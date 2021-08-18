Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the July 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund during the second quarter worth $108,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund during the first quarter worth $117,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund during the second quarter valued at $154,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 16.7% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MYC traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $15.57. The stock had a trading volume of 31,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,895. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.54. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

About Blackrock MuniYield California Fund

BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

