Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Black Diamond Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.50.

BDTX opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $337.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.95. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $37.76.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 456.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

