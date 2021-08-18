Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Black Diamond Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.50.
BDTX opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $337.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.95. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $37.76.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 456.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Black Diamond Therapeutics
Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.
