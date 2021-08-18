BitWhite (BTW) Hits Market Capitalization of $121,568.59

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded down 17.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 18th. One BitWhite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitWhite has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. BitWhite has a market cap of $121,568.59 and $46,778.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00011093 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003979 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000283 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite (BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

Buying and Selling BitWhite

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

