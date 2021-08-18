Bitnation (XPAT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Bitnation (CURRENCY:XPAT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. In the last seven days, Bitnation has traded down 50.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitnation coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitnation has a total market capitalization of $60,849.26 and approximately $150.00 worth of Bitnation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitnation alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00057281 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003017 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.59 or 0.00856760 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00048029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.34 or 0.00105188 BTC.

Bitnation Profile

Bitnation (CRYPTO:XPAT) is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2017. Bitnation’s total supply is 42,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,444,373,640 coins. Bitnation’s official Twitter account is @MyBitnation . The official website for Bitnation is bitnation.co . The Reddit community for Bitnation is /r/BitNation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitnation Pangea wants to be the world’s first blockchain powered Virtual Nation, able to provide all services that traditional governments provide and replace the nation state system with a voluntary form of governance. Bitnation’s ultimate aim is to create a new world where everyone can choose the nation they prefer, several nations, or none at all, and even create their own nation on the Bitnation platform. With Bitnation Pangea, users can create and execute peer-to-peer agreements seamlessly across the world. A Blockchain agnostic smart contract functionality powers the Pangea Jurisdiction, currently implemented with Ethereum. The Pangea Arbitration Token (XPAT) is an Ethereum-based token that rewards good reputation and is issued on Pangea when Citizens accumulate non-tradable reputation tokens through creating a contract, successfully completing a contract or resolving a dispute attached to a contract. “

Bitnation Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitnation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitnation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitnation using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitnation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitnation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.