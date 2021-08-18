BitCore Price Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last week, BitCore has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000848 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCore has a market capitalization of $6.90 million and $719,502.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,919.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,033.80 or 0.06753841 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $643.26 or 0.01432029 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.81 or 0.00378034 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.75 or 0.00141910 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.28 or 0.00574973 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.43 or 0.00357142 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006617 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.20 or 0.00318786 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

