BitCoal (COAL) Market Capitalization Achieves $24,727.52

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. BitCoal has a total market cap of $24,727.52 and approximately $254.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitCoal has traded 21% lower against the dollar. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $260.19 or 0.00568875 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001530 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000163 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

