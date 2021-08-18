BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 45.22% and a negative net margin of 167.90%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKYI traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $2.88. 168,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,708. BIO-key International has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.53.

In other BIO-key International news, SVP James David Sullivan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.34 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $58,400. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

BIO-key International, Inc engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform. The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification. It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries.

