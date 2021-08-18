Biltmore Family Office LLC Sells 8,923 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Biltmore Family Office LLC cut its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,923 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,359,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,019,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after acquiring an additional 507,779 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 799,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,543,000 after buying an additional 54,923 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 615,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,704,000 after buying an additional 24,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 607,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,448,000 after buying an additional 33,573 shares during the last quarter.

BAB stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $33.59. 484,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,424. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $31.68 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.38.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

