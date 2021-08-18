Biltmore Family Office LLC Raises Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,274 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.5% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 70,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 274.9% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 13,819 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Derbend Asset Management purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $952,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 33,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $399,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.91. 191,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,645,121. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZ. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.