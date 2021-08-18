Biltmore Family Office LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 2.1% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VV. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,878,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,061,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,766,000 after buying an additional 272,651 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 27,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $207.41. 824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,723. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.99. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $149.63 and a twelve month high of $209.11.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.