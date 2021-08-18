Biltmore Family Office LLC Purchases 10,531 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,531 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBRA shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.88.

SBRA traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.15. 11,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,079. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -180.09 and a beta of 1.51. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

