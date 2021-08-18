Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) to report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Bill.com posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bill.com.

Several brokerages have commented on BILL. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.15.

In other Bill.com news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $291,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total transaction of $1,215,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,395,785.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,036 shares of company stock worth $33,659,129. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 78,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,662,000 after acquiring an additional 18,564 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BILL traded up $8.85 on Friday, hitting $205.75. 28,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,939. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $82.19 and a 52 week high of $211.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.29 and a beta of 2.39.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

